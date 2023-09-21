Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) General Counsel Stephen D. Bodley Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen D. Bodley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gatos Silver Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.49.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
GATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.
