Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) President Adam A. Dirlam Sells 1,392 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.98. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

