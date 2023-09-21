Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello Sells 31,735 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,735 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $116,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,602,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Down 3.2 %

Nerdy stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

