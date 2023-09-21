Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Insider Shan Shamsher Kanji Acquires 90,000 Shares

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$80,010.00 ($51,619.35).

Atturra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

Get Atturra alerts:

About Atturra

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atturra Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory and information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It offers consulting, business application, data and integration, cloud, change management, management control, and industry engagement and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Atturra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atturra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.