Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Chairman Michael Doar Acquires 9,200 Shares

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Doar purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $198,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,208.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of HURC opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HURC

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.