Oxen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,915.06 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $4.43 million and $9,915.06 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,738.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00237411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.90 or 0.00781249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00547577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00115973 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,782,010 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

