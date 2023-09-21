CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.5 %

CSGS opened at $52.44 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $265.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

