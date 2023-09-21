Chainlink Trading 11% Higher This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $200.08 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00025073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,849,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network enabling real-world data connectivity to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. LINK, the network’s native cryptocurrency token, is used to pay for oracle services, incentivize accurate data provision, and reward node operators. Founded by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis in 2017, Chainlink enhances the functionality of decentralized applications (DApps) by ensuring secure and reliable data connection. This technology supports various applications such as financial services and supply chain management, strengthening the overall blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

