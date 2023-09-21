GXChain Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and $1,053.45 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001863 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

