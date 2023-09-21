Amaze World (AMZE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $48.18 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Amaze World has a market cap of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

