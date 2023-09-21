Sapphire Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $1,381.98 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.28 or 0.05962424 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00027911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,482,718,822 coins and its circulating supply is 1,462,137,399 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.