FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Issued By Zacks Research

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Telephone and Data Systems in a report released on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

