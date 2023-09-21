Robin George Williams Buys 2,090 Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams bought 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £4,890.60 ($6,057.97).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

LON:HEAD opened at GBX 232.48 ($2.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £187.78 million, a PE ratio of 970.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Headlam Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 176 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.34). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.57.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.