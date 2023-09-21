Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £311,175 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,305 ($28.55), for a total value of £311,175 ($385,451.51).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 79 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,290 ($28.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,809.10 ($2,240.93).
- On Thursday, August 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,528 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($28.68), for a total value of £127,973.20 ($158,520.00).
- On Thursday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 194 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($28.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500.80 ($5,575.13).
- On Monday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 188 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,356 ($29.18) per share, with a total value of £4,429.28 ($5,486.54).
- On Friday, June 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 12,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,334 ($28.91), for a total value of £280,080 ($346,934.23).
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 1.5 %
CCH opened at GBX 2,262.64 ($28.03) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,811 ($22.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,582 ($31.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,297.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,325.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,493.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
