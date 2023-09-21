Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AYA opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.59 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The stock has a market cap of C$952.57 million, a PE ratio of 265.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.95.

Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$99,475.00. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

