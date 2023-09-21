Insider Buying: Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Purchases 33,196 Shares of Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Blair acquired 33,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,204.24 ($38,652.60).

Trustpilot Group Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 99.66 ($1.23) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company has a market capitalization of £417.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,231.67 and a beta of 0.83. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 62.45 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.40 ($1.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

