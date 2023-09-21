Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Decreased by Analyst

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2025 earnings at $18.21 EPS.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million.
First Solar Price Performance
FSLR stock opened at $169.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.
