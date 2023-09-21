UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $492.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.84. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

