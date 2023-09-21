Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crown Castle in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle stock opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $164.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

