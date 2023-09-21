Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $4.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.88. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.41 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $154.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $1,506,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,771 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,759. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.