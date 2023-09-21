Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

