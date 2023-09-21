Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

ETD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:ETD opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $758.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

