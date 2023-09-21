RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $14.58 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIOCF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

