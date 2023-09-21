Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Declares GBX 1.31 Dividend

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,430.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 72.71 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.15 ($1.28). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.08.
About Hipgnosis Songs Fund
