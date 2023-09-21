Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Declares GBX 1.31 Dividend

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,430.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 72.71 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.15 ($1.28). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.08.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

