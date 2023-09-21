Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Announces $0.26 Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2594 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

WTSHF stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.24.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTSHF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.