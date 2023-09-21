Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Announces GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Duke Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DUKE opened at GBX 34 ($0.42) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a current ratio of 43.19 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of £143.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00 and a beta of 1.34. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

