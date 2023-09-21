Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEYUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

