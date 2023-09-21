Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0357 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.