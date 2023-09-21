Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 53.78 ($0.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,145.00 and a beta of 0.49. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.70 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.18.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

