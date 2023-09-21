NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Declares Dividend of GBX 66

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.82) per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,342 ($90.95) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,986.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,773.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.18, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 4,306 ($53.34) and a one year high of GBX 7,430 ($92.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($66.89) to GBX 5,700 ($70.61) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($80.52) to GBX 7,000 ($86.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,700 ($82.99).

Insider Activity at NEXT

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($85.51), for a total transaction of £379,665 ($470,289.86). 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

