Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading 1.2% Higher

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.63 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.63 ($0.13). Approximately 15,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 40,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Online Blockchain Stock Down 12.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.40 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 2.17.

About Online Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an incubator and invest in technology companies including internet and information businesses in the United Kingdom. The company acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. Online Blockchain Plc was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain Plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.