Life Science REIT PLC (LON:LABS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Life Science REIT PLC (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Life Science REIT Stock Performance

LABS stock opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.87) on Thursday. Life Science REIT has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £246.40 million and a PE ratio of -897.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.81.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.