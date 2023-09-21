Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DIG opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £404.83 million, a PE ratio of 13,675.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 285.54. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 250.75 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.52 ($3.83).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

