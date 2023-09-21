IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Down 0.1%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.45. 63,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 87,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 114.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

