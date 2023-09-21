Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Delhi Bank Stock Performance

Shares of DWNX opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Delhi Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

Delhi Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.