Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Shares of DWNX opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Delhi Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Delhi Bank
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.