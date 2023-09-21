home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €7.53 ($8.01) and last traded at €7.53 ($8.01). Approximately 46 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.55 ($8.03).
home24 Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.27.
About home24
home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and shipping of furniture and home furnishings. The company offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. It sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, fredriks, home24, Butlers, and Mobly brand names.
