Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 77,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of C$15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. Nova Leap Health Corp.

