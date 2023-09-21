Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,309.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $87,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

