First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 2,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,991,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

