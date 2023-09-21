First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 2,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
