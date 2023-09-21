electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 5.2%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 9,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 24,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get electroCore alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on electroCore

electroCore Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 202.57% and a negative return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $221,810.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at $367,836. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 389,946 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 173.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.