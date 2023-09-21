Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -273.40% -8,169.12% -6,766.47% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onfolio and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $2.22 million 2.14 -$4.23 million ($1.01) -0.92 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.48 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Onfolio and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onfolio presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats Onfolio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

