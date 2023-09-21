TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUIFF. Barclays increased their price target on TUI from GBX 470 ($5.82) to GBX 690 ($8.55) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 750 ($9.29) to GBX 660 ($8.18) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get TUI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TUI

TUI Stock Performance

TUI Company Profile

TUI stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. TUI has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $24.60.

(Get Free Report

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.