Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $4,065,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,552,174.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $321,474.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,519,527.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

