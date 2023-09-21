Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

