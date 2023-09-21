BNP Paribas Lowers Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Underperform

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

