BNP Paribas Lowers Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Underperform

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.
About Ocado Group
