Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 288.50% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 355.98%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
