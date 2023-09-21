Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 288.50% from the company’s current price.

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 355.98%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

About Elys Game Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 177,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.