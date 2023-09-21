WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $35.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

