RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

