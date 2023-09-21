Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $105.00

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $107.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $3,431,322.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,449,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 484,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,039,785 and have sold 8,135,541 shares valued at $241,629,045. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.