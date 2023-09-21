PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of PMCB opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. PharmaCyte Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMCB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 15.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

